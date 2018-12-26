Speech to Text for Pet of the Week

from the humane society of north iowa. who do you have with you today? pets live-live-2 today we are featuring a pet in need from the humane society of north iowa located in mason city. the humane society of north iowa has lots of cats and dogs looking for forever homes. to find out more information about this pet or others that are available for adoption, please call the shelter at: 641- 423-6241 or visit them online: www.hsni.org. thank you sybil. / mn pet dodger-vo-1 mn pet dodger-vo-2 and we'd also like to introduce you to dodger. this handsome fellow loves attention from people...and likes a little snack of people food every now and then. he also gets along fine with other cats. you can meet dodger at the mower county humane society in austin.