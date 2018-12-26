Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Posted: Wed Dec 26 14:37:34 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 26 14:37:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Pet of the Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from the humane society of north iowa. who do you have with you today? pets live-live-2 today we are featuring a pet in need from the humane society of north iowa located in mason city. the humane society of north iowa has lots of cats and dogs looking for forever homes. to find out more information about this pet or others that are available for adoption, please call the shelter at: 641- 423-6241 or visit them online: www.hsni.org. thank you sybil. / mn pet dodger-vo-1 mn pet dodger-vo-2 and we'd also like to introduce you to dodger. this handsome fellow loves attention from people...and likes a little snack of people food every now and then. he also gets along fine with other cats. you can meet dodger at the mower county humane society in austin.
Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
A winter storm as moved into the Upper Midwest.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet of the Week

Image

Bars Busy on Christmas

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?

Image

Holiday travels and the winter storm

Image

Spending the holidays alone

Image

What to do with your Christmas Tree

Image

Millennials keeping mail alive

Image

Red Kettle Campaign Tested

Image

Flying on Christmas

Community Events