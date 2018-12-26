Speech to Text for Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((it is a chilly start to your wednesday with lows in the 20's. we will be warming up in the mid 30's this afternoon with a rain snow mix chance returning across the area around 5 pm. this will lead to a chance for slick travel with slushy conditions. with the temperatures warming overnight, this will all be rain by thursday morning. highs will be in the 40's for thursday afternoon. rain chances will carry into the evening. thursday night will bring cold temps and there will be a chance for ice and snow by friday morning with light snow chances and strong winds for the afternoon. the worst travel day will be friday with the chance for slipper roads returning. the cold air blast will set up for a very cold weekend. temperatures will fall to near 10 degrees saturday morning. highs will only reach the upper teens by saturday, with conditions drying back out. temps will begin to rebound to start next week, but then another cold blast to start the new year. today: cloudy/aftern oon wintry mix. highs: mid 30s. winds: east at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: wintry mix becoming rain/breezy. lows: lower 30s and rising. winds: southeast at 10 to 20 mph. thursday: scattered rain & windy highs: