Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?

well á the hashtag "die hard is a christmas movie" has been circulating social media platforms for the last several days á and is trending on twitter. it has sparked a debate among movie lovers about whether the julyá1988 thriller movie is truly a christmas film. káiámát news three's kaleb gillock spent the day researching the debate and joins us live now. kaleb??? thank you katie and george. that's right á with the debate on whether or not die hard is actually a christmas movie á i wanted to get my own answers á so i came here to cinema west in mason city and most people say these traits constitute it as a christmas movie.xxx usually have a theme of family and uh togetherness something that you can go to with your whole family so we have like our grandma and grandpa are here, our cousins, my mom's here i think of snow, i think of happy times with family, and i think of giving presents and receiving presents. as movie viewers purchased tickets and buttery popcorn popcorn being scooped no matter who i spoke with at the movie theater á they all have particular qualities they look for in a christmas movie. it has to have a good spirit to it and a good message. i like especially cause i'm christian but a christian message to it. but for cinemaphiles across the country and aroud the world wide web á there is a heated debate about whether or not die hard is actually a christmas movie. for movie buffs like michael brown á there's no question about it. it definitely has christmas themes of uh i think it's christmas time in the movie á have some christmas decorations at nakatomi plaza ethan obermire admits he's never seen the movie á but from what he's heard á he doesn't think it is. <i don't feel like it is is there any reason to why you feel like it's not from what you've heard? because it seems like it's pretty much just an action movie. that like is just my opinion á i guess some movies can have action but it's it's a lot of á i know there killing in it kinda so that like doesn't seem like a christmas movie to me.> the debate has gone so far as to catch the attention of steven e. de souza á the films screenwriter á who created this graphic comparing die hard to white christmas. revealing it has more christmas so it's clear that de souza believes ity is a christmas film á but whether or not it is á the world may just never know. live in mason city á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three.xxx we gave our viewers the chance to give their input in a facebook poll throughout the day ... and nearly 1á thousand of you cast your votes. 65 percent of our viewers said á yes á it is a christmas movie á while the other 35 percent said no./// if you expected lines to be