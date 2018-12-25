Speech to Text for Holiday travels and the winter storm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

xmas stinger as you take down your christmas decorations and pack up all your leftovers... you might need to warn your guests about their journey home.... as a big winter storm hits the midwest. kimt news 3's isabella basco spoke to one driver who is traveling prematurely to ensure her safety. she joins us live now á isabella? live george.. tripleáa estimates 102 million people packed up their cars to visit family and friends for the holidays áá but for one driver traveling from missouri to wisconsin á the visit has to end early. xxx "i'd rather get home safe than sorry." tracy eeten áá a wisconsin native áá is heading back home to avoid the nasty weather. but one thing she made sure to do? come prepared. "i have a safety kit in the back of my car like a blanket, i have matches, toilet paper, water, just in case something happens to me like going in a ditch or something like that. i can at least stay warm." she considers herself extremely cautious áá and one thing eeten does not like to see is careless drivers. "no texting and driving, talking on cell phone when you are driving, don't follow too close, give the person in front of you room to move and yourself." while it is hard to end time with her some other tips aaa recommends for drivers heading home from the holiday season are to have your roadside assistance information on hand and to keep a cellphone and charger with you at all times. also make sure to keep anything valuable in the trunk. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella.. triple a also reports the number of people that traveled by car this year is 4.4 percent higher than last year. /// now that most people are finished unwrapping and unpackaging their christmas gifts... police urge you