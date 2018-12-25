Speech to Text for Spending the holidays alone

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

christmas delivery./// the holiday season is a time for some to travel á visiting friends and family á and spending time with loved ones. but not everyone has those warm connections available. káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning how those who don't have family around are coping this holday season.xxx natural sound there is plenty of food natural sound there are laughs natural sound and chatter among friends at the clear lake evangelical free church but what you might not know. it seems a lot different and just just really empty inside i would say many of these people would otherwise be spending the holidays alone. gary schultz is here to spend time with friends. natural sound makes you feel better not so lonely i guess some of them. i do miss my husband a lot today so it's it really helps to be able to come here it isn't complicated. the church is simply offering a place to feel welcome and celebrate the holidays, if only for an hour or two. means a lot it's good church good bunch of caring people i believe and it's all for a good cause natural sound even if you have to get a little aggressive.