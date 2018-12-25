Speech to Text for What to do with your Christmas Tree

custody./// as christmas draws to a close..you might be wondering what to do about your christmas tree. well the national christmas tree association recommends owners do not place their real trees in the trash or on the curb. since they are biodegradable.. . they should be recycled or reused. one resident in rochester has had real christmas trees for 14 years and says she always takes her tree to a recycling center. she warns decorators to look out for one surprise when taking down the tree. "the tree places have this shaker machine that shakes the dead needles off but it doesn't shake out the mouse nest so you want to actually look up the center of the tree and make sure there's not a mouse nest in there because we had that a couple of years ago and we had little spots falling out all over the bottom of the tree and discovered a mouse nest." the national christmas tree association also recommends having a noná profit pick up your tree or just chop it enough to fit it into your waste container.