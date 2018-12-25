Speech to Text for Millennials keeping mail alive

if you think the era of snail mail is over... apparently that's not the case. according to the executive director of the greeting card association á around 6ápointá 5 billion greeting cards and 1ápointá6 billion holiday cards are still being purchased yearly. and suprisingly enough áá millennials comprise the bigger number of buyers. and we found that to be true ourselves á here in southern minnesota. "i would say probably social media, facebook everyone knows what's going on anyways." "i think one of the best gifts you can give someone is your own handwriting and áá that's kind of lost in a lot of the digital things because everything's typed." no surprise here áá the greeting card association says christmas cards are the most popular seasonal cards áá followed by valentine's day.