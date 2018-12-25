Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Millennials keeping mail alive

Young adults are sending more cards than older generations.

Posted: Tue Dec 25 20:39:34 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 25 20:39:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Millennials keeping mail alive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

container. /// if you think the era of snail mail is over... apparently that's not the case. according to the executive director of the greeting card association á around 6ápointá 5 billion greeting cards and 1ápointá6 billion holiday cards are still being purchased yearly. and suprisingly enough áá millennials comprise the bigger number of buyers. and we found that to be true ourselves á here in southern minnesota. xxx "i would say probably social media, facebook everyone knows what's going on anyways." "i think one of the best gifts you can give someone is your own handwriting and áá that's kind of lost in a lot of the digital things because everything's typed." no surprise here áá the greeting card association says christmas cards are the most popular seasonal cards áá followed by valentine's day. /// are christmas eve babies golden babies? you knowááá
Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
A post-Christmas storm is headed our way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?

Image

Holiday travels and the winter storm

Image

Spending the holidays alone

Image

What to do with your Christmas Tree

Image

Millennials keeping mail alive

Image

Red Kettle Campaign Tested

Image

Flying on Christmas

Image

Christmas Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Christmas babies

Image

Working on Christmas

Community Events