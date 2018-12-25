Speech to Text for Red Kettle Campaign Tested

tradition that started in the late 18th century. the salvation army's red kettle looks to raise money for people in need every year. but this one has been a slow season... donations just weren't coming in. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live outside of the salvation army where organizers now say á they aren't worried about those numbers... jeremiah? live george i'm here at the salvation army where people come to just get some assistance in life. yes á they need donations to keep the operation going but organizers tell me there's always a christmas miricale.xxx nat: merry christmas. vo: the holiday spirit is in the air... today dozens of volunteers came out to the salvation army to ensure other families have a merry christmas. sot: we have an enormous amount of volunteers here to make it special. we really all just having a blast. vo: lisa mueller is organizing todays dinner. providing meals for nearly 300 people isn't cheap. the christmas dinner. the red kettle campaign funded the feast. sot: people don't realize is that the money we receive every year in our christmas kettle they do support our christmas seasonal activities but also sustain our operations year round. vo:last week the salvation army remained short of its oneámillion dollar goal, but salvation army officer bob mueller is confindent the goal's within reach. sot: unfortunately the money isn't counted yet. we were tracking close to last year and we're anticipating that we're going to achieve our goal. sot: i have over 60 people who gave up their christmas morning to be here to serve this meal vo:for if a cash mayo clinic did match up to 20á thosand dollars for the red kettle campaign. mueller says the total amount will be announced in early january. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah á that need for volunteers extends beyond the holidays.. if you're interested in helping out á head to kimt dot com. we'll have a like where you learn about different ways to give