Flying on Christmas

Getting through the airport might not be as difficult as you think.

Posted: Tue Dec 25 16:39:05 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

give your time./// we're learning the rochester international airport is relatively quiet this christmas day. airport staff tell kimt there are actually fewer flights during these next few days than there typically are.. but still á michael conrad and some other travelers are getting ready to take to the air. conrad is heading home to arizona after celebrating christmas in rochester with family over the weekend. he says flying on christmas is actually "easier" than as you can see, the loads aren't very heavy so it's just easier at the airport, easier to get around, just a pleasant day to travel currently á flights in and out of rását are not being delayed by weather á but that could change in the days to come./// feeding the community on christmas
A post-Christmas storm is headed our way.
