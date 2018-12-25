Speech to Text for Christmas Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

merry christmas from your stormteam! chances for any fresh snowfall across the ares have dwindled. we'll be keeping with the cloud cover while temperatures return to the middle 20s overnight á still above average for this time of the year. the real action begin wednesday afternoon and evening when a powerful winter system makes way into the upper midwest. this system will bring the heaviest snowfall to the west and northwest of our area, while we'll be seeing more a wintry mixture during this time. overnight wednesday into thursday, temperatures will rise and all precip will become rainfall. up to 2" of rain will be possible through thursday before precip will change back into freezing rain/wintry mix overnight into friday. behind this system, much colder temperatures return á changing all precip into snowfall by friday morning through the evening. temperatures will peak into the upper 20s before falling through the day. highs will only reach the upper teens by saturday, with conditions drying back out. temps will begin to rebound to kick off the new year with much drier conditions. tonight: cloudy. lows: mid 20s. winds: east at 3 to 6 mph. wednesday: cloudy/aftern oon wintry mix. highs: mid 30s. winds: east at 10 to 15 mph. wednesday night: wintry mix becoming rain/breezy. lows: lower 30s and rising.