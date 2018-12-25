Speech to Text for Working on Christmas

there are many tasks that must be accomplished in this worldááá christmas or not. we'd be in a world of hurt if all the doctors took the day off. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at quick care urgent care in mason city á catching up with those working this holiday. alex? live george and katie á for those in the medical field á having today off may not be an option. especially when their patients need care and to be supervised 24 hours a day.xxx doctors hameed and husna khan provide quick care for those confronted by holiday mishaps. "we'll get some injuries and people accidentally will be cutting tomatoes and slice a finger here and there, or some kids are having some ear infections, sore throat, stuff like that." last year á their first christmas being open á they treated ten patients for minor injuries. their family understands the sacrifice made by the good doctors. "it's kinda helpful for people, especially for those traveling, to knowing that hey there's an outlet out there besides the emergency room that they can go and get some treatment and help." at mason city's iáoáoáf home... monica allie is setting up games for residents. her family too understands the importance of monica's work. "we do every other holiday, every department. there's enough staff, there's enough people, we are here to take care of them, they have fun." allie is able to find joy in working the holiday. "they need us. you work around. we do our family things and i called back out to quick care before they closed for the day á and they tell me that just like last year á they had 10 patients come in to be treated... and had to send 2 to the emergency room. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. well it's a good thing we've got docs on duty. on a regular day á quick care treats 20 to 30 patients.///