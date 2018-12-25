Speech to Text for Family Feeds Community and Pays Tribute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a long standing tradition for a local family... helping feed those in need. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us now. she spent the day at a community christmas dinner held in honor of a loved one they lost over 20 years ago. katie á this is a photo of peter klein. he died in a tragic motorcycle accident in 1998. every year since á his family honors his memory on christmas day. xxx nat: we really have no idea how he lost control, but he did as a long line of people enter the banquet hall at saint olaf lutheran church á the photo of the late peter klein greets them. "as christmas came, we knew we would really struggle, so we came up with the idea of doing a community dinner. every christmas day since her son peter's motorcycle accident in 1998 á gladys bliss leads her family in serving a community meal. "a lot of the grandchildren, this is the only christmas they know, the only christmas they've ever celebrated, so they just don't know another way to celebrate christmas." 4 generations of family work together to prepare and serve a hot meal to anyone in the austin community who needs one.. as matriarch of the family á gladys couldn't be more proud. "it's overwhelming when i see them all. it's just hard to believe that i've raised my family and they have stayed so close together." the hundreds of people they serve are grateful the extended klein family continues the tradition each year... it's kris pichelman's 2nd year making the trip to austin to spend christmas with her mother. "this just to me really seems like christmas and it's worth coming here." through the true christmas spirit of giving back to others á the klein family can't think of a better way to honor peter. "i think he'd be so proud, so happy. i've always felt that. he loved christmas. he did not think too much of all the gift giving, but he loved the getting together." the klein family also provides transportatio n to people who otherwise don't have a way to get to the church and have their christmas dinner. they estimate they served 300 people. katie./// thank you annalise. and once the rest of the community finishes their meal á the klein family sits down together and enjoys christmas dinner.///