Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Residents Try to Keep Burglars at Bay

Clear Lake police are recommending you take your cardboard to recycle bins instead of leaving it on your property

Posted: Tue Dec 25 15:47:21 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 25 15:47:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Residents Try to Keep Burglars at Bay

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police are warning about grinches this holiday season... who may be sifting through your trash to see what presents santa brought. those with the clear lake police department say it's much safer to take your broken down cardboard to the recycling bins in clear lake like todd luker. they say it keeps people... especially burglars... from knowing the gifts you now have in your home. it's something police say many peopleáálike luker don't think about. xxx <i never yeah i never would even thought about it's mine would've sat in the garage until the first thursday of january so this is convenient but never thought somebody taking a look to see how many boxes you have sent out for your house > those with the police department say if the bin is full you can't leave the cardboard... or it will be considered dumping.
Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
A post-Christmas storm is headed our way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flying on Christmas

Image

Christmas Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Christmas babies

Image

Working on Christmas

Image

Family Feeds Community and Pays Tribute

Image

Residents Try to Keep Burglars at Bay

Image

Last Minute Christmas Shopping

Image

Real Christmas Trees Surpass The Artificial Options

Image

Beware of Holiday Fire Hazards

Image

Gas prices over the holidays

Community Events