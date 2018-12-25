Speech to Text for Residents Try to Keep Burglars at Bay

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police are warning about grinches this holiday season... who may be sifting through your trash to see what presents santa brought. those with the clear lake police department say it's much safer to take your broken down cardboard to the recycling bins in clear lake like todd luker. they say it keeps people... especially burglars... from knowing the gifts you now have in your home. it's something police say many peopleáálike luker don't think about. xxx <i never yeah i never would even thought about it's mine would've sat in the garage until the first thursday of january so this is convenient but never thought somebody taking a look to see how many boxes you have sent out for your house > those with the police department say if the bin is full you can't leave the cardboard... or it will be considered dumping.