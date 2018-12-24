Speech to Text for Last Minute Christmas Shopping

as saint nick and his reindeer fly around the world á santa slipping down chimneys to place presents beneath trees and fill stockings... seems there remain shoppers hunting for lastáminute christmas gifts. the national retail federation found that more than 130á million people were shopping the weekend before christmas. kimt news 3's isabella basco caught up with a shopper racing against the clock to complete holiday shopping. she joins us live now in rochester á isabella? xxx george... just inside these doors at target in rochester á it's down to the wire as people scour the aisles for the perfect christmas presents. surprisingly enough á a man i spoke with today says the lastáminute hustle and bustle does not stress him out. xxx jordan wallace thought he got everything he needed for tomorrow áá until he realized he was missing a few things. "i have to grab a couple of things for tomorrow's meal too so it's always something more you have to grab it seems like." as the manager of a shoe store at apache mall áá he does not get overwhelmed shopping lastá minute. "it's not super stressful for me. i imagine it would be for some people but i just kind of walk out of there, grab what i need and know there's no time limit on anything." in fact áá while some holiday shoppers might be in a panic with christmas just one day away á wallace says they should calm down. "just enjoy it all. it only in rochester á walmart and apache mall closed early but here's a look at some of the stores still open. this target on marketplace drive northwest as well as kmart will be open until 10 tonight... and shopko will be open until 9. reporting live in rochester á isabella basco á kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. the national retail federation reported that 18 to 24 year olds are the most likely to buy their last gift in the week leading up to christmas.///