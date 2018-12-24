Clear
Real Christmas Trees Surpass The Artificial Options

Young families would rather have a real tree.

with it being christmas eve and all... odds are if you have a tree á it's up and in its full decorated glory. there's also a good chance it's not a fake tree. the national christmas tree association found most people bought a real tree this year. according to the organization á last year more than 27 million christmas trees were sold. this year that number is up about ten percent. fisher tree farms in clear lake and other local tree growers say they too are seeing the increase. one of the many reasons why... we've got a lot more younger families coming out with the kids having a great time and getting away from their electronic devices. in 20á17 the association found that about 21á million
