Speech to Text for Beware of Holiday Fire Hazards

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

christmas is just hours away! while we're all excited to open gifts... the rochester fire department says this is a time to be safety conscious. your (real christmas tree is a potential fire hazard. one firefighter tells káiámát that people often forget to water their tree. he says when you cut your tree... there's a countdown to when it should be thrown out.xxx the typical life cycle is 30 to 45 days so we're kind of getting near the end of that cycle for people that just got their trees after thanksgiving and we're getting kind of near the time when it comes to dispose of a tree. clark says in addition to keeping your tree wellá hydrated... you should keep it