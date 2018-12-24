Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Beware of Holiday Fire Hazards

We're looking at when you should get rid of your Christmas tree

Posted: Mon Dec 24 20:45:53 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 24 20:45:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Beware of Holiday Fire Hazards

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

christmas is just hours away! while we're all excited to open gifts... the rochester fire department says this is a time to be safety conscious. your (real christmas tree is a potential fire hazard. one firefighter tells káiámát that people often forget to water their tree. he says when you cut your tree... there's a countdown to when it should be thrown out.xxx the typical life cycle is 30 to 45 days so we're kind of getting near the end of that cycle for people that just got their trees after thanksgiving and we're getting kind of near the time when it comes to dispose of a tree. clark says in addition to keeping your tree wellá hydrated... you should keep it
Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
We'll have some snow for Christmas but a bigger storm arrives in the days that follow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Last Minute Christmas Shopping

Image

Real Christmas Trees Surpass The Artificial Options

Image

Beware of Holiday Fire Hazards

Image

Gas prices over the holidays

Image

SAW Fall Rewind

Image

Gift of Life on Christmas Eve

Image

Small Business Administration Not Offering Loans During Shutdown

Image

Shots Fired Outside Mason City Watering Hole Raise Concern

Image

Ice Fishing Safety Warning

Image

Red Kettle Camoaign Wraps Up

Community Events