Speech to Text for Gas prices over the holidays

americans will travel this holiday season. whether it's planes trains or automobilesááá we all have to get where we're going. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live in rochester after talking with people at the gas pumps today. calyn á what did you find on the fossil fuel front? xxx george á many people i spoke to today say they really don't look at the number as they pull into the gas station... they just go to fill up. but others make it their mission to be thrifty at the pump... and are pleasantly surprised with how (low prices are this season.xxx before the holiday road trip, a lot of us are pulling (in to gas stations to fill up the tank. (nat: click we need to fill up because we're heading out tomorrow to our kid's place. just had to fill up as we head to the holidays here. many travelers view the rising number with resignation. i gotta get it, i gotta get to work and do what i need to do so. but for carl rolfs á the numbers in red decide where he stops for fuel. we're in rochester from kasson 8á 10 times a week maybe, so we're almost always watching the prices as we come and go and pick the station that has the best price. according to gas buddy á prices are down in minnesota... with the average price in rochester at $2.17 and the lowest price at $1.89... (nat: dollará80á pointá9 á (is that high?( á that's low! prices are also down in iowa á with the lowest in mason city at $1.82... and the average sitting at $2.08. (where you fill up can make all the difference... like in rochester, right now á regular here is 2.08. on the other side of town it's 2.12 or 2.13 a gallon so... it makes a big difference. even just across town. but á sometimes keeping close trumps cost. it's usually after looking into this á i found there are ways to keep fuel costs lower by the way you drive. aggressive driving such as speeding á fast acceleration á and hard breaking causes your vehicle to consume more fuel. driving safer will actually save you money. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// thanks calyn. for those of you