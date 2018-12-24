Speech to Text for SAW Fall Rewind

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

our first fall student athlete put up big numbers in his senior year. osage quarterback brett bobinet broke many school records, including throwing for more than 2,800 passing yards and 31 touchdowns. "it's pretty awesome to be a part of that, i mean i always look at the record book and see those big names up there and actually being a part of it is pretty cool." one week later we honored maybe the best wide receiver in southern minnesota. doveráeyota's jack studer led the eagles to their first winning record in a decade and was named to the ap allá state team. "sometimes the players will start chanting you know d1 or whatever or basically best player i mean he is our best player and he may be one of the best players in the area if not the best he's a great receiver." the rockford warriors went from winless in 2017, to advancing to the state title game this year. one of the reasons why was quarterback jacob staudt, who combined for 47 touchdowns in the air... and on the ground. "it's a really nice feeling when you get the snap and see one of your point guards come across and lay a kid on their butt so it makes it a whole lot easier for you and even the wide receivers and running backs lead blocking or making a good block down field so that i can get all those rush yards it's all on them." onto the hardwood we honored kassoná mantorville's peyton suess on october 31st. committed to play volleyball at wake forest, suess set a komets record for kills and blocks in a career. "it's kind of like relieving at most, like here i am and it's kinda cool to see after all these years, i've gotten here and it's exciting to see what will happen in the next four." staying on the court, osage's rylie olson helped lead her team to a state semifinal appearance. she said earlier in the season, one of her challenges was to become a leader. "this year i've really had to step up leadership wise because we had kelsey last year and she just took over matches. she was our leader, she was our goáto girl and now we have to find other ways. one week later it was lourdes safety trey billmeier who took home the award. the senior led the eagles with seven interceptions, and was a part of their state championship team. "our dálinemen you know they've been working hard all year, making it easier for us guys in the backside. they've been working their but off getting the quarterback and it really truly does help." on the mat, clear lake's eric faught was ranked number one in the 132 pound weight class. faught will continue to wrestle next season at upper iowa university. "the school there is pretty small and that's what i'm looking for and it's nice and closeáknit and they really support the wrestling program there." what she lacks in size, she doesn't lack in talent. lourdes' emma schmitz was honored on november 29th after scoring eight goals in her first five games. "i know that i'm short and i've been short like my whole life so i mean i just have to work as hard as all these like bigger girls are doing." newman catholic's jacob mcbride came into the season as one of the state's top wrestlers. after falling in the state semifinal last year, he's hoping for more this time around. "i'm definitely hoping for firstáplace. i'm definitely expecting to do well, i got knocked out of semifinals last year and i'm going to my hardest this year." john marshall senior jessie ruden is helping lead the rockets to an undefeated 8á0 start. she scored her one thousandth point in the first game of the season. "it's just another stat, it just shows some of the hard work that i've been putting into it."