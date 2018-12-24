Speech to Text for Gift of Life on Christmas Eve

season á as you search for the perfect gift... sometimes it simply (can't be bought. such is the case when that gift is the gift of life. kimt news three's katie lange has an exclusive story you'll only see here. xxx <it's called the med city for a reason so it should come as no surprise a miraculous miracle will be taking place here on christmas eve. "it's the best gift ever and as she said it's the last gift she is giving me for christmas." kevin o'connor's kidneys are failing... "it has progressively gotten worse and gotten to the point now that my kidneys are starting to shut down, so it's time to replace them." and on december 24th he'll be given a second chance á thanks to the generosity of his sister. (nat) "i get to give my brother a kidney." "i'm blessed she didn't think twice about it when i asked. chances are better with a sibling." kevin was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease or pkd á in his mid 30's. going under the knife is nothing new for the two. mary is now the second sibling to donate a kidney to a family member. "our younger brother also had a healthy kidney and our mom who had pkd, needed a trasnplant a little over 19 years ago... he is doing well." as mary wraps up medical appointments preásurgery... (nat) the duos year long journey is coming to an end. "i think god gave us two kidneys for a reason. so anyone who is able to give a kidney, the recipient... there is no words to describe how wonderful it is." kevin's surgery is expected to last 4 to 6 hours and according to the united network for organ sharing, across the nation there are more than 100áthousand people in need of a transplant. to learn how you can be a donor á head to kimt dot com. we have a link attached to this story á under the local news tab.///