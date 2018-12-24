Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Small Business Administration Not Offering Loans During Shutdown

SBA loans on hold, small business may be impacted

Posted: Mon Dec 24 17:13:12 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 24 17:13:13 PST 2018
Posted By: George Mallet

Speech to Text for Small Business Administration Not Offering Loans During Shutdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

difficulty getting any sort of federal assistance during the holidays.. "yeah, i suppose if a small business needs a loan on christmas eve, they are probably in dire straits and probably need that loan to go through and i suppose i feel for them there." while the uás government shutdown is not hurting stam's chocolatier in rochester. travis yager is sympathetic toward his fellow small business operators. the small business administration. .. or sábáa... will not be active during the shutdown the sábáa says the shutdown won't impact businesses already receiving sábáa loans... but the federal agency isn't accepting applications for new loans.
Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 8°
We'll have some snow for Christmas but a bigger storm arrives in the days that follow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gift of Life on Christmas Eve

Image

Small Business Administration Not Offering Loans During Shutdown

Image

Shots Fired Outside Mason City Watering Hole Raise Concern

Image

Ice Fishing Safety Warning

Image

Red Kettle Camoaign Wraps Up

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Image

Silver lake tragedy: 65 years later

Image

Heart attacks on Christmas Eve

Image

Changes to bus routes in Rochester

Image

Church spreads message of peace

Community Events