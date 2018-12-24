Speech to Text for Small Business Administration Not Offering Loans During Shutdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

difficulty getting any sort of federal assistance during the holidays.. "yeah, i suppose if a small business needs a loan on christmas eve, they are probably in dire straits and probably need that loan to go through and i suppose i feel for them there." while the uás government shutdown is not hurting stam's chocolatier in rochester. travis yager is sympathetic toward his fellow small business operators. the small business administration. .. or sábáa... will not be active during the shutdown the sábáa says the shutdown won't impact businesses already receiving sábáa loans... but the federal agency isn't accepting applications for new loans.