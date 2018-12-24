Speech to Text for Ice Fishing Safety Warning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

patiently for those glimmering fish to dart after a fishing spoon dangling below. but after four separate ice fishing mishaps in central minnesota involving ice houses and aátá v's breaking through thin ice... state authorities are warning all anglers to exercise caution. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at clear lake. alex á is it safe to venture out?xxx george á it's a mixed bag on clear lake. on the west side of the lake at the mcintosh woods and ventura area á it's about 8 to 11 inches thick according to the iowa dánár. but where i'm standing on the east side of the lake near downtown á it's fairly thin á and there are some spots that are open water. speaking with those who live for ice fishing á they can't stress enough to use caution.xxx nat of hole drilling eric meyer of clarion loves the serenity of sitting on the ice, peering below and waiting for a bite. "some days it's been really hot, some days it's been really slow, and some days you get the really good bite." but before he gets to his ideal spotá he takes note on the color of ice á to make sure it is thick enough. "some of the spots... if it's a little lighter, stay away, if it's a little darker stay away." chris scholl (shawl) with clear lake bait and tackle is well versed in ice fishing á but knows the frozen terror of breaking through thin ice. he and his crew check the ice before they check on the .the yellow perch, walleye or northern pike biting below. "we've seen a couple vehicles a couple weeks ago and we do not recommend vehicle traffic. atv stuff is ok right now, we're 9 to 12 inches, but in some places there are some trouble spots, the channel, there's a couple spots by the island, just to avoid. and we show you here on a map, make sure everybody stays safe out there." so before you head out á double check your gear "make sure you have some kind of traction, ice cleats are a must. if you're going to be going into new areas, mud bars, spikes to pull yourself out if there were to be an to find out if the ice is thick enough á bring an auger á chisel or drill á as well as a tape measure á and drill a hole and measure how deep it is about every 150 feet. live in clear lake á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. no basketball