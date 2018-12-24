Speech to Text for Red Kettle Camoaign Wraps Up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tab./// today is the final day that you'll be hearing this familiar sound.xxx bell ringing the salvation army's red kettle campaign officially wrapped up for the season this afternoon. the money being raised goes towards funding disaster relief á community outreach and more. we spoke with bell ringers... who say they enjoyed helping out the cause on the home stretch of the "it's a very satisfying thing to do. and i think it's a worthwhile cause people are contributing to." "i think a lot of people maybe haven't been donating throughout the month, but will put in a 5 or 10 in today or something more." /// less than a half hour ago we heard from the mason city salvation army that their unofficial tally is more than 94á thousand dollars raised. we're still waiting to hear back about the totals in albert lea á austin and rochester.///