Speech to Text for Your Monday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on this christmas eve to brighten all of our spirits but enjoy it while you can because clouds return tonight and with those clouds will come the chance for some light snow and flurries in the overnight hours. while most of us won't see an official white christmas, we will see a few light snow showers and an isolated wintry mix on christmas day, which may make the roads a bit slippery. all eyes then turn to wednesday night through friday as our next system arrives. this will bring the threat for wet, heavy snow initially late wednesday evening, followed by a wintry mix into wednesday night. as temperatures climb to near 40 degrees on thursday, our main form of precipitation will be rain with a few thunderstorm s possible. as temperatures cool thursday night and friday, our precip turns from rain to a wintry mix thursday night to snow showers for most of friday. this snow may be heavy at times with very windy and blustery conditions. travel will certainly be impacted in the midwest with heavy snowfall to our north and west. our area will accumulate about 1 to 4 inches on average with some ice caused by refreezing possible. much cooler air moves in after that with highs in the teens for saturday. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d light snow and flurries. lows: lower to mid 20s. winds: southeast at 4 to 8 mph. christmas day: isolated snow and a wintry mix/cloudy. highs: lower to mid 30s. winds: southeast becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday night: cloudy. it's addictiveááá cutting a hole in the ice and waiting