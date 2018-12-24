Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Some snow for Christmas.

Posted: Mon Dec 24 16:38:42 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 24 16:38:43 PST 2018
Posted By: Brandon Libby

Speech to Text for Your Monday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on this christmas eve to brighten all of our spirits but enjoy it while you can because clouds return tonight and with those clouds will come the chance for some light snow and flurries in the overnight hours. while most of us won't see an official white christmas, we will see a few light snow showers and an isolated wintry mix on christmas day, which may make the roads a bit slippery. all eyes then turn to wednesday night through friday as our next system arrives. this will bring the threat for wet, heavy snow initially late wednesday evening, followed by a wintry mix into wednesday night. as temperatures climb to near 40 degrees on thursday, our main form of precipitation will be rain with a few thunderstorm s possible. as temperatures cool thursday night and friday, our precip turns from rain to a wintry mix thursday night to snow showers for most of friday. this snow may be heavy at times with very windy and blustery conditions. travel will certainly be impacted in the midwest with heavy snowfall to our north and west. our area will accumulate about 1 to 4 inches on average with some ice caused by refreezing possible. much cooler air moves in after that with highs in the teens for saturday. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d light snow and flurries. lows: lower to mid 20s. winds: southeast at 4 to 8 mph. christmas day: isolated snow and a wintry mix/cloudy. highs: lower to mid 30s. winds: southeast becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday night: cloudy. it's addictiveááá cutting a hole in the ice and waiting
Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 8°
We'll have some snow for Christmas but a bigger storm arrives in the days that follow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gift of Life on Christmas Eve

Image

Small Business Administration Not Offering Loans During Shutdown

Image

Shots Fired Outside Mason City Watering Hole Raise Concern

Image

Ice Fishing Safety Warning

Image

Red Kettle Camoaign Wraps Up

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Image

Silver lake tragedy: 65 years later

Image

Heart attacks on Christmas Eve

Image

Changes to bus routes in Rochester

Image

Church spreads message of peace

Community Events