Speech to Text for Silver lake tragedy: 65 years later

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is a time of joy...but in rochester...tod ay marks a somber anniversary. 65 years ago...two firefighters lost their lives trying to rescue a boy who fell through the ice on silver lake. the boy also died. each year...a ceremony is held to remember the lives lost. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox was at that ceremony this morning. he joins us live from where that tragic accident happened all those years ago...jeremiah?x xx silver lake memorial-liveintro-2 raquel...i'm here at silver lake park where 65- years ago...the two firefighters and a little boy died in the lake behind me. this memorial is here to honor their memory. and just a few hours ago...it was packed with first responders and community members who all came out to honor the three lives lost.xxx silver lake memorial-minipkg-1 silver lake memorial-minipkg-5 nat: bells on this day over half a century ago...firefighte rs ambrose riley and stanley o-brien died while trying to save a nine-year-old boy from the frigid waters at silver lake. sadly...both firefighters and the boy died. decades later...firefight ers continue to pay tribute to the two men who gave the ultimate sacrifice. it also serves as a grim but important reminder about the dangers of the job. lowerthird2line:holly mulholland captain, rfd sot: it's not necessarily a fear that we have at times but it is a reality of our job as first responders that, that is a risk of some of the things that we're asked to do. / silver lake memorial-livetag-2 i also got the chance to speak to the son of one of the firefighters that was killed. raquel...we'll hear his emotional story coming up tonight at five. reporting live in rochester...jere miah wilcox kimt news three. / looking forward to that...thank you jeremiah. rochester firefighters tell us they hope this tragic event continues to serve a reminder to residents to always use extra caution while going out onto the ice. / shutdown monday-intro-2 a partial