Heart attacks on Christmas Eve

It's the most dangerous night of the year for your heart.

Posted: Mon Dec 24 15:40:59 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 24 15:41:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

uncommon to over-indulge during the holidays. but what happens when it wreaks havoc on your heart? heart attacks on christmas-vo-1 heart attacks on christmas-vo-2 some new research out of a peer-reviewed medical journal found christmas eve is the worst day for heart attacks - especially at around 10 p-m. anxiety...grief and stress during the holidays explain why there is a higher risk for health problems... but what you eat has a long-term effect on your heart too. to stay fit during the holidays...one rochester rochester resident explains how she and her family stay food-conscious. xxx heart attacks on christmas-sot-1 heart attacks on christmas-sot-2 "this year on christmas eve we're gonna have veggies and dips and then cheese and crackers and one main meal at night and just trying to incorporate healthier foods throughout the holidays is really important." the article states more research needs to be done to figure out the exact cause of the increase in heart attacks during the holidays.. but this study is a good start. / dementia doubled-vidbox-1 if it seems like there are more people with dementia than previous decades... a new study is proving you're on to something. dementia doubled-vidbox-2
