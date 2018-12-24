Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Changes to bus routes in Rochester

The routes will follow the holiday schedule.

Posted: Mon Dec 24 12:00:13 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 24 12:00:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Changes to bus routes in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

family in six months./// for those who rely on using public transportatio n to get those last minute gifts... you might want to listen up. there are changes in routes over the next few days. starting tomorrow bus routes will end earlier in the day due to the holiday schedule. monday's route will run until 7 pám. on christmas day á the bus will follow its weekend schedule. while it's a joyful time of year... it's not so much for riders like douglas benike . he rides the bus nearly everyday and tells káiámát relying on public transportatio n can be a struggle.xxx there's been a lot of changes and it's difficult actually to get around sometimes. the bus schedule will go
Mason City
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
We'll have some snow for Christmas but a bigger storm arrives in the days that follow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Changes to bus routes in Rochester

Image

Church spreads message of peace

Image

Monday Morning's KIMT StormeTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Hmong New Year

Image

Hanukkah celebration

Image

Shopping on last weekend before Christmas

Image

Last-minute toys for tots drive

Image

Checking smoke detectors in Crystal Lake

Image

Government shutdown affecting farmers

Community Events