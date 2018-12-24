Speech to Text for Changes to bus routes in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

family in six months./// for those who rely on using public transportatio n to get those last minute gifts... you might want to listen up. there are changes in routes over the next few days. starting tomorrow bus routes will end earlier in the day due to the holiday schedule. monday's route will run until 7 pám. on christmas day á the bus will follow its weekend schedule. while it's a joyful time of year... it's not so much for riders like douglas benike . he rides the bus nearly everyday and tells káiámát relying on public transportatio n can be a struggle.xxx there's been a lot of changes and it's difficult actually to get around sometimes. the bus schedule will go