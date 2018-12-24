Speech to Text for Church spreads message of peace

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

training á sometimes peace united church of christ is holding christmas services all week long. but what's different about theirs á is a goal to spread peace and inclusion throughout the community. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox shows us how they're celebrating in a unique way.xxx reporter: the christmas spirit is in the air. where is the time to unwrap gifts and spend time with love ones. but the piece united church of christ here wants to give others the gift of peace. nat: we need more than ever vo:a message lead pastor of peace united church of christ says the world isn't seeing a lot of. sot: the world is pretty divided around a lot of issues right now whether it be political or social issues. and we just got to find a way to come together. vo: today the church hosted their annual classic rock christmas concert. (nat it's not music you'd expect to hear at a church... but it's being played to tell the story of jesus christ. sot: surprisingly enough there are songs we're using from the 60's, 70's and 80's fit into the whole story about bethlehem jesus, mary. nat: music playing vo: bruce adams has called this church home for the past four decades. he tells me it's a place with something special that keeps him coming back. sot: making my heart a better place and making me a better person and this is a great church that welcomes everybody no matter who you are or where you are. nat:music vo: while feet tap to the if you weren'y able to catch the service today... there will be another church service with carolers tomorrow at four o'clock.///