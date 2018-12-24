Speech to Text for Monday Morning's KIMT StormeTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(festive may add a splash of clouds, some sunshine, above normal temperatures, and calmer winds. temps will climb into the lower 30s today with winds from the west around 4 to 8 mph á but with clouds increasing this evening the chance for snow returns to the area. scattered snowfall will begin tonight and continue through christmas day. minor accumulation is expected with none of us exceeding 1" of fresh snow, but enough to make the holiday bright... and a little slick on the roadways. all eyes then turn to wednesday night through friday morning as a potential winter storm heads our way from the california coast. this system will bring a mixture of rain, snow, and sleet, with several inches of wet, heavy snowfall expected for much of the upper midwest. travel will be impacted with north iowa looking to pick up an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow, southern minnesota around 4 to 8. this being said, the amount of snow we see will depend on temperatures at the surface and the upper atmosphere the days of the event. stick with kimt for the latest as this storm develops. today: mostly sunny/increasi ng clouds. highs: near 30. winds: west at 4 to 8 mph. tonight: increasing clouds/scatter ed snow. lows: lower 20s. winds: southeast at 4 to 8 mph. christmas day: scattered snow/cloudy. highs: lower