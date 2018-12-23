Speech to Text for Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

a few light snow showers in southeastern minnesota has led to some slick roads this afternoon. while the snow has moved out, some flurries may continue across the viewing area for today. clouds decrease tonight leading to a drop in temperatures to the teens. we will see an ample amount of sunshine with some clouds mixing in for monday with highs near freezing. for christmas, expect cloudy skies with some snow showers possible in the morning. this snow may turn to a wintry mix for a brief time as afternoon highs reach the middle 30's. this may lead to minor accumulations and slick spots with accumulations of half an inch or less. our next major system is starting to lock in for the days following christmas. starting late on wednesday evening, snow and a wintry mix returns and falls through thursday morning. as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 30's on thursday, we will see the snow become rain with a soaker possible for the day. this will drop snow totals but may make things slippery via refreezing thursday night and friday. this is also when we see the rain turn back to snow and will continue through to friday. north iowa looks to pick up 2 to 5 inches with southern minnesota coming in around 4á8". things are still subject to change here but travel will be significantly impacted across the midwest during this time. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: mid teens. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. monday: mix of sun and clouds. highs: low 30's. winds: calm becoming southeast at 4 to 8 mph. monday night: mostly cloudy/slight snow chance. thanks brandon.///