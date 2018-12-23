Speech to Text for Hmong New Year

the rochester hmong community rang in their new year with a bang. the annual celebration included food and a talent show. with five hmong lawmakers to serve in the legislature in january... one of the organizers of the new year event says he's excited that local politics will reflect their culture and community.xxx "it's great to have our culture to be able to represent us too, to do a great job in the community leading the people, making the community better for all." the election of the representative s will be the highest number since hmong refugees first