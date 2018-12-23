Speech to Text for Hanukkah celebration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

until after christmas./// if they weren't out shopping... children and parents are (celebrating the holidays. it was a hanukkah celebration at the minnesota children's museum today... with music á dreidel games á and even creating their own menorahs with members of b'nai israel synagogue. it's a timely gathering for residents to learn more about the jewish holiday... since the antiá defamation league reported the number of antiá semitic incidents increased 57 percent in 2017 áá the largest increase in one year on record. one volunteer with the synagogue says the rise in hate crimes inspired her to educate others about jewish culture.xxx "certainly more lately everyone in the jewish community is very aware, we want people to know we are here and just like everybody else. we do feel pressure to be out there." the event is one of the six holiday programs hosted by the minnesota children's museum.///