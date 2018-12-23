Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hanukkah celebration

The event is one of the six holiday programs hosted by the Minnesota Children's Museum.

Posted: Sun Dec 23 14:01:38 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 23 14:01:39 PST 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Hanukkah celebration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

until after christmas./// if they weren't out shopping... children and parents are (celebrating the holidays. it was a hanukkah celebration at the minnesota children's museum today... with music á dreidel games á and even creating their own menorahs with members of b'nai israel synagogue. it's a timely gathering for residents to learn more about the jewish holiday... since the antiá defamation league reported the number of antiá semitic incidents increased 57 percent in 2017 áá the largest increase in one year on record. one volunteer with the synagogue says the rise in hate crimes inspired her to educate others about jewish culture.xxx "certainly more lately everyone in the jewish community is very aware, we want people to know we are here and just like everybody else. we do feel pressure to be out there." the event is one of the six holiday programs hosted by the minnesota children's museum.///
Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 8°
Mild weather turns to a messy post-Christmas storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hmong New Year

Image

Hanukkah celebration

Image

Shopping on last weekend before Christmas

Image

Last-minute toys for tots drive

Image

Checking smoke detectors in Crystal Lake

Image

Government shutdown affecting farmers

Image

Girls hockey highlights: Century vs John Marshall

Image

Pine Island school threat

Image

Hazmat training

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTYeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events