Speech to Text for Shopping on last weekend before Christmas

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ago./// with christmas just around the corner... some may be breathing a sigh of relief that the shopping is done and the presents are wrapped under the tree... and others may be some using today to finish up. in fact á according to the national retail federation... 134 million consumers are planning to shop in stores or online today. kimt news three's alex jirgens shows us how local businesses and shoppers are getting to the finish line.xxx it's the last weekend before christmas. here at the home and gift gallery in mason city á owner linda judge peterson is helping shoppers find last minute gifts just in time for tuesday. in her first year of business... judgeá peterson has had great support. "people said we've heard about you, either saw you in the paper or heard you on the radio, and as people just driving by and seeing the sign up. we've had a good fall, good christmas." throughout today á her store has seen steady customer traffic... drawing in people from near and far á purchasing stocking stuffers and other items like clothing. "my clothes have done really well. the gloves, the mittens, the scarves have been amazing. we sold a lot of furniture too, it has been out of here." scott moorman with moorman clothiers has also seen a steady customer stream á with clothing also being a hot item. he's had a history with the saturday before christmas being a busy day. "we have people around, couple extra people working today, so we can help everybody and get it taken care of." as for judgeá peterson... she says it takes a team effort with other partners to put it all together. "we have a variety and people are enjoying that." in a recent survey by the national retail federation... nearly a quarter of shoppers plan to make their last purchases this weekend... with 7 percent saying they will still be shopping on christmas eve. 4 percent said their final gifts wouldn't be bought