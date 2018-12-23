Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Last-minute toys for tots drive

A group of car enthusiasts organized the drive for last-minute donations.

Posted: Sun Dec 23 13:56:42 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 23 13:56:43 PST 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Last-minute toys for tots drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

while this week had distribution days for toys for tots across the area... a quick drive was held tonight in mason city for lastáminute donations. a group of car enthusiasts gathered at the public parking lot at 5th street southwest and federal avenue to gather more toys for children in need... as well as food and clothing. the idea for the drive came togehter within just a few days. no word yet on the total amount being collected just yet... as the drive just wrapped up a little
Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 8°
Mild weather turns to a messy post-Christmas storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hmong New Year

Image

Hanukkah celebration

Image

Shopping on last weekend before Christmas

Image

Last-minute toys for tots drive

Image

Checking smoke detectors in Crystal Lake

Image

Government shutdown affecting farmers

Image

Girls hockey highlights: Century vs John Marshall

Image

Pine Island school threat

Image

Hazmat training

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTYeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events