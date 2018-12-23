Clear
Checking smoke detectors in Crystal Lake

Firefighters are going door-to-door ensuring safety, and spreading Christmas cheer.

backside of the home./// it's a way to ensure safety this holiday season... as well as spread cheer. firefighters in crystal lake went around knocking on doors to check on smoke detectors... as well as drop off goody bags filled with peanuts... fruit and candy. it's a tradition dating back at least 20 years in the hancock county community... something former firefighter paul pergande (perágandy) says is a positive every year.xxx "i think it's helped a lot for people to check their smoke detectors and make sure they're all working correctly."
Mild weather turns to a messy post-Christmas storm.
