Speech to Text for Government shutdown affecting farmers

the shutdown is happening at a critical time since president trump just signed the farm bill this week. one of the nine departments affected by the government shutdown is the department of agriculture. this will hurt farmers as state and local farm services centers close... leaving no one to assist or help farmers who are signing up for programs with the farm bill. kimt news three's isabella basco introduces us to one farmer who has many questions about her future.xxx the rochester farmers market is a gathering place for local growers and producers. one of those farmers is eunie beal who feels anxious over the government shutdown. "we won't be able to sign up for conservation programs, and especially the support for crops will be the hardest things because there's going to be lots of bills due the first of january." it's already been a tough time for farmers and now áá this adds more stress. "we were planning on making an appointment and going in and visiting with them, signing up for conservation and for crop reporting, so it's a big uncertainty." gary wertish áá the president of the minnesota farmers union á á says this shutdown could not have worse timing. "it's gonna leave the employee and wonder, "can they buy that extra gift or food to put on the table?" they are in a spot where they won't know what to do." wertish believes as long as this shutdown lasts... the more farmers who will be hurting. "you have farmers trying to make ends meet with their lenders. sometimes working with a lender you get a guarantee ,can help them get through bad situation. now that's off the table and that doesn't do anyone any good." reporting in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// the partial government shutdown will probably continue until after christmas. for the first time in 40 years... the government has shut