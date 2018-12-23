Clear
Girls hockey highlights: Century vs John Marshall

City matchup in Rochester as the Panthers host the Rockets.

Posted By: Zach Gilleland

rec center. less than five minutes into the game, anysia heimer blocks the shot but it's rebounded and century's kylie lund is there to put it in. panthers are up one to nothing and their band made it out in full force. the public address announcer was still announcing the previous goal when century's ella lentz riffles it home. two goals in a span of a minute gives the panthers a nice cushion. now on a breakaway, they can't pull the trigger on the one timer, then it's a nice save by heimer and then another save back to back for the goalie. rockets trying to get back into it, ally halverson shoots it from the slot but it's saved by century's macy lund and that keeps jám off the board in the first period. the panthers win the city matchup
Mild and cloudy through Sunday.
