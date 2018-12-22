Pine Island school threat

Clear
KIMT News 3's jeremiah wilcox spoke to superintendent about the threat

Posted: Sat Dec 22 17:13:51 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 22 17:13:52 PST 2018
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

did you find out?xxx pine island threat-lintro-4 raquel i'm here in pine island where the community is pretty shaken after a precieved threat to the school on wednesday. pine island threat-live-3 i spent the day trying to talk to parents who were fearful about speaking out on camera. but i did talk to the goodhue county sheriff's office to get a clearer picture of what happened.xxx new row 2 jon bendickson-2 new row 2 jon bendickson-3 goodhue county sheriff's office told me a 14-year-old former student posted quote "i'm sick of this it is going to end." students saw that message and alerted authorities. as the message circulated on social media... the sheriff's office says that's when the incident was taken out of context. they're telling us that there was never a threat to the public... the school.... or any students. tamara champa is the pine island superintendent. she says even when there isn't a direct threat... the district wants to know so they can follow up.xxx sot: it truly takes a village so we want to receive information if there's concerns...of any concerns. / / pine island threat-ltag-2 the sheriff's office worked with pine island schools to investigate the social media post. they say because there was never a direct threat made involving the school... classes went on as usual without any type of lockdown. reporting in pine island jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you
Mild and cloudy through Sunday.
