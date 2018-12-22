Speech to Text for Your Saturday KIMT StormTYeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. brandon wx it's been a cloudy and mild saturday with a little bit of fog at times. overall, the weather didn't really hamper your ability to enjoy the outdoors or travel. expect this same weather to continue for sunday with a few flurries possible at times reducing visibility and creating for isolated slick spots. highs return to the low 30's sunday. clouds decrease sunday night leading to a drop in temperatures to the teens. we will start monday with sunshine but clouds quickly return in the afternoon with highs near freezing. for christmas, expect cloudy skies with some snow showers possible in the morning. this may lead to minor accumulations and slick spots. otherwise highs will be in the middle 30's. our next major system is starting to lock in for the days following christmas. starting late on wednesday evening, snow returns and falls through thursday morning. as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 30's on thursday, we will see the snow become rain with a soaker possible for the day. this will drop snow totals but may make things slippery via refreezing thursday night. this is also when we see the rain turn back to snow and will continue through to friday. moderate snowfall amounts are possible, especially for southern minnesota. things are still subject to change here but travel will be significantly impacted across the midwest during this time. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d flurries. lows: low to mid 20's. winds: west at 6 to 12 mph. sunday: mostly cloudy/isolate d flurries. highs: low 30's. winds: west northwest at 10 to 15 mph. sunday night: decreasing clouds. thanks brandon.///