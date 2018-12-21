Speech to Text for Prep basketball highlights from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota 12-21

of usáá lets start taking you down highway nine to osageáá osage big first half tonightáá first quarteráá jacob staudt dishes low to schubert for the nice touch. elijah blum finds johna bluhm outsideáá he nails the jumper. gage belz to noah sletten watch this nice spin move underneath. brett bobinet with a nice pick here he's going to take it all the way back himself . green devils go on to win this one 56 to 40. lady green devils win 74á16. little further down highway nine lady panthers hosting newman. alivea harms down low to kirstan garnas that's good for two. garnas drives misses rebounded by hannah ausenhus good team work. newman not out yet mckenzie sullivan for threeááswoosh. faith wadle down lowááshe puts off the back board for two the knights go on to win this one 35 to 24. we're not done just yetáázach gillelend is standing by with some great games in southern minnesota. in studio 3 á brian tabick á kimt news 3.// over in southern minnesota a big night of basketball action and it all starts with a thrilling finish between unbeaten john marshall and 7á 1 red wing. tied at 59 late in the second half, jessie ruden buries the stepback three and jm is up in crunch time. there's a reason why red wing is 7á1, great passing finds kylie nelson, she sinks it and we are tied, we head to ot. rockets get a clutch free throw from tori gateno and jám is up with a minute to go. lyndsay reps trying to take the lead but she is blocked by ruden and the gym absolutely erupted. rockets would take a 3 point lead. wingers trying to send it to double overtime but the shot isn't close. what a finish, john marshall stays undefeated.// another heavyweight battle in rochester as the 9á1 stewartville tigers did battle with the lourdes eagles. stewie down in the first half, maia peterson to kailee malone for the baseline three, that will help them out. but the eagles are red hot at this point in the season, nice move by grace hobday, which will extend the lourdes lead. but then come the tigers, maia peterson... she's good at basketball. a nice layup here through two defenders, stewartville trying to keep their winning streak alive. but on the fast break, caroline adamson to anna braun for the layin. lourdes hands the tigers just their second loss all year, 62 to 42./// over to the boys game, matthew hayford steals the ball and he goes the distance for the layáin, eagles are up late in the first half. but will schetter, he's 6 foot 8 and he's really hard to stop. he's got fancy moves with the dirk nowiski shot, nothing but net, he's just a sophomore. very next possession, it's hunter voigt from deep, he swishes it through and maybe there's some momentum for stewie. but tonight belonged to the eagles, hayford with the baseline three pointer, and lourdes get's a big win, 77 to 55.///