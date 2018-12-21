Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Interest rates increasing

We're finding out how it impacts credit cards, mortgages and student loans.

Posted: Fri Dec 21 20:44:22 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 20:44:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Interest rates increasing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is just around the corner... and you áá like many americans might be maxing out those credit cards on holiday spending. if so á you're hardly the only one. according to magnify money áá a website that helps consumers compare financial products áá the average american racked up more than 1á thousand dollars of credit card debt last holiday season. now... maxing out your credit cards is getting more expensive. the federal reserve is raising interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point this week. the website compare cards estimates consumers could pay an additional 2.4 á billion in interest payments because of this. mike rosek is the president and cáeáo of first alliance credit union in rochester á and has some advice on what you could do to avoid financial ruin. xxx "as normally as you would... pay attention to what you are spending and don't overspend. longer term if you conceivably have more than one credit card, you can consolidate into consolidation loan and pay lower interest." rising interest rates could also affect your student loans áá unless they're fixed. but lend eádáu áá a marketplace for student loans áá reports 1.4 million students use private student loan debt to pay for school each year . one university of minnesota rochester students says she isn't excited about rising interest rates since she has new loans "student loans are already hard to pay off and rising interest rates are going to be even more difficult." this is the fed's ninth rise in interest rates since late 2015. well the search is over... law enforcement has found and arrested the man they believe exposed himself
Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Mild weekend with just a few flurries.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota 12-21

Image

Interest rates increasing

Image

Getting the gift of life

Image

E-Lottery tickets in Iowa

Image

GoFundMe for border wall

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center rennovations

Image

12 days of pizza

Image

Reuniting for the holidays

Image

Mayo Clinic psychologist explains how to beat the holiday blues

Community Events