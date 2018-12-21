Speech to Text for Interest rates increasing

is just around the corner... and you áá like many americans might be maxing out those credit cards on holiday spending. if so á you're hardly the only one. according to magnify money áá a website that helps consumers compare financial products áá the average american racked up more than 1á thousand dollars of credit card debt last holiday season. now... maxing out your credit cards is getting more expensive. the federal reserve is raising interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point this week. the website compare cards estimates consumers could pay an additional 2.4 á billion in interest payments because of this. mike rosek is the president and cáeáo of first alliance credit union in rochester á and has some advice on what you could do to avoid financial ruin. xxx "as normally as you would... pay attention to what you are spending and don't overspend. longer term if you conceivably have more than one credit card, you can consolidate into consolidation loan and pay lower interest." rising interest rates could also affect your student loans áá unless they're fixed. but lend eádáu áá a marketplace for student loans áá reports 1.4 million students use private student loan debt to pay for school each year . one university of minnesota rochester students says she isn't excited about rising interest rates since she has new loans "student loans are already hard to pay off and rising interest rates are going to be even more difficult." this is the fed's ninth rise in interest rates since late 2015.