Speech to Text for Getting the gift of life

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

numbers./// on average áá 20 people die every day because of a lack of available organs for transplant. that's according to the american transplant foundation. but one man in rochester is getting the gift of life plus the chance to pay tribute to his donor's memory. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live now with the story./// live george á it was just two years ago when steve shank learned he was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and had to rely on oxygen tanks. now... with the help of a donor and the mayo clinic... he'll get the chance to live out a lifelong dream on new year's in pasadena. xxx steve shank's lungs were normal for most of his life áá but just before his 40th birthday áá he received a devastating diagnosis. áá hermanskyá pudlak syndrom áá a condition that can cause albinism..bleedi ng and pulmonary fibrosis. "between your thirties and forties you require a lung transplant. it was a crazy wild ride from initial symptoms to complete lung failure was less than a year." but an angel came in the form of a donor named tommy. "the doctor put it very well, two weeks ago, we were having little bumps in the road which we had with the lung transplant. you have to remember two weeks ago you were dead. every day is a good day." now áá steve will have the chance to pay tribute to tommy by riding the donate life float at the rose bowl parade as a representative of mayo clinic. it is a dream come true for this hawkeye fan. "the biggest thing that comes out of this is thanking the donating family..the gift they gave us so i can see my children, my wife and have these experiences with them." at the parade áá he hopes to be seen as a living success story for organ donation. "we just need more people to check the box and say, "yes, i want to donate my organs if it comes to that." mikel prieto is a transplant surgeon at mayo clinic. he says patents are transformed by organ donation. "a lot of patients like him realize how wonderful it is to be alive and feel healthy and do all kinds of things." thanks to tommy áá steve will feel that wonder in the shank family will visit disneyland for three days before heading to pasadena on the 29th.. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella... the american transplant foundation reports almost 115á thousand people are on the waiting list for an organ transplant. //// a north iowa nature