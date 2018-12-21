Clear
E-Lottery tickets in Iowa

You may soon be able to buy lottery tickets from your own home.

Posted: Fri Dec 21 16:38:29 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

dollarsááand you might soon be able to buy your tickets for that pot of moneyááfrom the comfort of your own home. the iowa lottery is writing legislation so iowans can buy their tickets from an app on their smart phones. they see the move as necessary in this techno age. still some are concerned about underage purchases á addicted gambler issues á and people out of state buying the tickets. the iowa lottery says it's already adressed all of the issues. the app will have a limit on how much money people can spend each weekááit will also ping your phones gápás in order to ensure you live in iowa.xxx everything is becoming electronic like walmart doesn't have cashiers anymoreááit's pretty sad that we are running people oit of jobs. those with the iowa lottery say it's already legal to sell online. they just wanted to be open and trasnparent with iowans while adding the language of "eálottery tickets" to the state law./// we've got some upbeat economic news in iowa. iowa and hawaii
Mild weekend with just a few flurries.
