Speech to Text for GoFundMe for border wall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a grass roots effort to get citizens to pay for president trump's long talked about border wall. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us now from the mason city news room. alex, put this story together for us. what's the crowdfunding connection to border security? newsroom /// katie, george.... a united states airforce veteran is leading the effort. here's what we're talking about. take a look at the "we the people will fund the wall" goáfund me page. as of a half hour ago... the fund has raised over 13á million dollars. brian kolfage was severely wounded while fighting in iraq nearly 15 years ago. today, he fights for free speech. and now he's fighting to fund president trump's proposed border wall./// as we've told you á a government shutdown is looming. that's because the president has not accepted a stopágap measure to fund the government if there is no set funding for a border wall. at this hour... we are watching as people from all walks of life give passionately to this cause. and we're hearing that this effort is a part of some citizens taking an active role in civic participation.xx x beth schumacher taught high school government for nearly 4 decades... and is up to date on politics. she sees grassroots campaigns as a positive influence on politics. "we have a role in this government. and sometimes it takes us as the people to step in and say, 'we need to do something positive and to let our folks that we've elected in washington see this is the direction we would like to take." schumacher believes technology and social media outlets are enabling all of us to take a vested interest in politics. "we can say, 'woah, that's really happening now? across the world? how are we going to deal with it?' so i think that gets people really fired up about things." tahmyrah (tamara) lytle may only be 23, but she's a committed political activist. she wants crowd funding campaigns to keep their intended purpose. she still likes the old school methods of being heard. "call up your representative s, find an organization that you think is actually fighting for and doing tangible the department of homeland security can't use the funds raised unless congress approves it. kolfage says if the campaign doesn't reach its goal... he will refund every cent donated. live in the mason city newsroom á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex.. now we want to know what you think! would (you donate to help fund the border wall? we'll take a look at what many of you are saying about the unusual "go fund me" underway.... those facebook poll results are coming up tonight at ten.//// continuing coverage