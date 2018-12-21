Clear
Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Mild and quiet weekend

Posted: Fri Dec 21 16:36:58 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 16:36:59 PST 2018
Posted By: Brandon Libby

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stormteam three weather forecast is next. weather-live-3 this weekend will remain mild and mostly quiet in terms of the weather. clouds will linger through tonight and for a majority of saturday and sunday. a few isolated flurries will be possible for saturday into sunday morning but no accumulations are expected. highs will remain in the lower to mid 30's. a few peaks of sunshine will be possible on sunday but more sun is expected for monday with partly cloudy skies. highs will be near 30. for christmas, it is looking like a dry but cloudy forecast with highs in the lower 30's. there remains the potential for a big storm in the days that follow christmas. it is too early to determine the track of this system and what it might bring . however, there is a strong possibility at seeing a mixture of rain and snow in the forecast from wednesday evening through friday. this could potentially cause travel delays across the midwest. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: near 20. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: mostly cloudy/isolated flurries. highs: low to mid 30's. winds: south becoming west northwest at 6 to 12 mph. saturday night: mostly cloudy/isolated flurries. lows: low 20's. winds: west at 6 to 12 mph. thank you brandon. / shutdown countdown-intro-4 on capitol hill today - all eyes
Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Mild weekend with just a few flurries.
