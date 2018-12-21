Clear
Lime Creek Nature Center rennovations

The nature center is getting a long-deserved facelift.

Elizabeth Stay

your lap./// a north iowa nature center is planning a makeover... but needs the public's help for funding. the lime creek nature center in mason city needs 100á thousand dollars to add new exhibits to its main floor. bees... pollinators... and even muskrats are in the plans. conservation board director mike webb says the center has largely remained the same since it opened 3 decades ago... and it's time for an "a lot of the displays have been changed out a little bit, but... the nature center's been here 30 plus years, so we just figured it was time to do a major upgrade to the nature center." /// depending on fundraising efforts á the center hopes to have
