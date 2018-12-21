Clear
12 days of pizza

Families in Rochester are getting an extra special gift this season.

Posted: Fri Dec 21 16:35:11 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 16:35:11 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

on the first day of christmas my true love gave to me... pizza. 12 families in albert lea are receiving 12 days of pizza. pizza ranch and security bank minnesota are partnering to give 12 families who have children coupons to get pizza or chicken for 12 days... the goal is to combat food insecurity over christmas break á when children aren't able to get their free and reduced cost lunches at school. pastor george marin (marine) chose the 12 families i talked to one of, two of the families yesterday and they were so excited to go and get their first meal the 12 days of pizza kicked off yesterday á and families will have until january 14 to use the coupons. it's almost christmas, so gym rats,
