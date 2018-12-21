Clear
Reuniting for the holidays

The holidays are a special time of year, but it can be hard when you're away from family.

Posted: Fri Dec 21 16:34:36 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 16:34:36 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

time of year and it's even more special with family. but some people are miles away from their loved ones. today we got the chance to see a heartfelt reunion between case and trina turner. he lives on the other side of the country... and hasn't seen his mother in the last three months. when they finally saw eachother... it was an emotional reunion for trina. she says they talk all the time on the phone but sometimes that's just not enough.xxx touch is important there will be a lot of hugging this year. they plan to meet with other family members to celebrate the holidays at a cabin in wisconsin./// let's say you happen to travel through airports like rochester international. you could be fighting more than just traffic! local health care workers want you to protect yourself from germs! wash your hands frequently.... drink lots of water. and some actually suggest turning on your overhead air vent to blow possible germs away from your face. one aviation medicine specialist recommends angling the 'flow' down at your lap./// a north
