Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic psychologist explains how to beat the holiday blues

and holidays-vo-3 while the holidays are a time of joy for many - they can be a difficult time for others. mental health and holidays-vo-1 lowerthird2line:how to beat the holiday blues albert lea, mn we spoke to dr. nathaniel lombardi - a psychologist at mayo clinic health system in albert lea. he says that christmas time can be a financial stressor for some people - and make others reflect on major changes in their lives - such as the death of a loved one or loss of a relationship... causing some sadness and loneliness. so what's one way you can help beat the holiday blues?xxx mental health and holidays-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dr. nathaniel lombardi psychologist, mayo clinic health system being willing to take a step back and say ok i can feasibly do this thing and this thing with these family members but if i do that other additional thing, that may overextend myself a little bit. giving yourself permission to budget your time and your energy in that way so that you're not feeling stretched too thin at kimt news 3 at 6 - we'll look at ways you can help others if you notice that their mental health is struggling around this time of year. / tonight -