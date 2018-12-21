Clear
Mayo Clinic psychologist explains how to beat the holiday blues

If you start to feel overwhelmed, you can budget your time and energy so that you are not stretched too thin.

and holidays-vo-3 while the holidays are a time of joy for many - they can be a difficult time for others. mental health and holidays-vo-1 lowerthird2line:how to beat the holiday blues albert lea, mn we spoke to dr. nathaniel lombardi - a psychologist at mayo clinic health system in albert lea. he says that christmas time can be a financial stressor for some people - and make others reflect on major changes in their lives - such as the death of a loved one or loss of a relationship... causing some sadness and loneliness. so what's one way you can help beat the holiday blues?xxx mental health and holidays-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dr. nathaniel lombardi psychologist, mayo clinic health system being willing to take a step back and say ok i can feasibly do this thing and this thing with these family members but if i do that other additional thing, that may overextend myself a little bit. giving yourself permission to budget your time and your energy in that way so that you're not feeling stretched too thin at kimt news 3 at 6 - we'll look at ways you can help others if you notice that their mental health is struggling around this time of year. / tonight -
