Mayor-elect Kim Norton speaks at women's roundtable

Norton says empowering women will help Rochester build a strong local economy.

Posted: Fri Dec 21 15:44:05 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 15:44:05 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

norton is set to take over mayor ardell brede as the rochester's next leader. she will be the city's first female mayor... but before she takes office - she wants to talk to other women about her vision for the future. womens roundtable-vo-1 lowerthird2line:mayor-elect joins women's round table rochester, mn at a women's roundtable today - mayor elect kim norton wanted to reassure women that they are just as strong, smart and capable as men. during her discussion - she talked about her vision for rochester and she says a diverse city is a strong city.xxx womens roundtable-sot-1 lowerthird2line:kim norton mayor-elect, rochester i hope to empower other women to think bigger and do bigger support them when i can so we have a real strong economy in rochester. norton will take office in january. / the government
