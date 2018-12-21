Speech to Text for Mayor-elect Kim Norton speaks at women's roundtable

norton is set to take over mayor ardell brede as the rochester's next leader. she will be the city's first female mayor... but before she takes office - she wants to talk to other women about her vision for the future. womens roundtable-vo-1 lowerthird2line:mayor-elect joins women's round table rochester, mn at a women's roundtable today - mayor elect kim norton wanted to reassure women that they are just as strong, smart and capable as men. during her discussion - she talked about her vision for rochester and she says a diverse city is a strong city.xxx womens roundtable-sot-1 lowerthird2line:kim norton mayor-elect, rochester i hope to empower other women to think bigger and do bigger support them when i can so we have a real strong economy in rochester. norton will take office in january. / the government