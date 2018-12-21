Speech to Text for Police investigate reports of a BB gun fired at a school bus

albert lea school district is asking for the public's help in finding out what happened to a school bus window. the district posted on facebook yesterday - reporting that one of their bus's windows was struck and cracked after being shot by a b-b gun. however - kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning that there may not be cause for alarm.xxx school bus bb gun incident-mpkgll-1 school bus bb gun incident-mpkgll-3 a school bus window is replaced after being struck and broken by an object on wednesday. but is the culprit a bb? right now - albert lea police say right now it's not possible to tell. school bus bb gun incident-mpkgll-4 director of public safety j-d carlson tells me that the window was replaced before police were notified the following day - so police are not able to see the window and determine if it was or wasn't broken by a b-b. police did review bus footage - but could only hear something hit the window and alarm students. they say a student on the bus claimed it was a b-b - but neither police or the district have any definite evidence of what caused the crack. however - anything hitting a bus window is still a safety concern. school bus bb gun incident-mpkgll-5 "whether it be a bb or a rock, any time glass breaks there could be dangerous consequences to that as far as injuries it also causes a distraction on the bus. if its scaring the kids on the bus, it could cause a reaction from the school bus driver too" school bus bb gun incident-mpkgll-6 if you do have any information on what may have broken the bus window - the school and police ask that you contact them. in albert lea annalise johnson kimt news 3. / the albert lea police department tells us the broken window is not cause for panic. and thankfully - no